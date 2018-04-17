Cal Poly SLO Alumni of Color release action plan for diversity and inclusivity

In response to a Lambda Chi Alpha member wearing blackface to a brotherhood event April 7, the Cal Poly SLO Alumni of Color posted an action plan for diversity and inclusivity that demanded action from the university.

The organization separated the document into five separate action steps they demand the university take. The group requested that Cal Poly create an environment that protects historically marginalized individuals, increase the number of underrepresented individuals, improve the retention of students of color, improve recruitment and retention of staff, faculty and administrations of color and institutionalize best practices for students of color.

Students for Quality Education (SQE), a group that contributed to the organization of the Open House “Day of Action” protest, said they are in full support of the campus plan. SQE is active at 20 of the 23 California State University campuses.

“Students for Quality Education is unapologetically in support of every demand made by the Cal Poly SLO Alumni of Color and the leadership of students of color organizing on this campus in response to years and years of inaction by the administration,” political science senior and SQE organizer Mick Bruckner said.

In Section 1 Article A of the Action Plan document, The Cal Poly SLO Alumni of Color stated that mandatory teach-ins about the history of blackface and racism should be discussed with all greek organizations. They also wrote that greek organizations should hire a diversity officer on each executive board and a “mandatory, moderated discussion” should take place with both Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Gamma Rho. If the fraternities failed to participate under this campus plan, according to the Alumni of Color, they would be dissolved after two weeks.

The Cal Poly SLO Alumni of Color declined to comment on their action plan.

Cal Poly has received the list of demands from the Cal Poly SLO Alumni of Color. University spokesperson Matt Lazier said the university will be considering all official plans sent to them following the incident.

“The university considers all input it receives from the campus community. Administration has received the list of demands you reference and is considering them among all feedback received following the Lambda Chi Alpha matter,” Lazier told Mustang News.

Earlier this week in an interview with Mustang News, President Armstrong stated that potential rules and regulations won’t completely make the campus inclusive. Armstrong said that in order to make Cal Poly a more inclusive environment, students had to change their hearts and minds.

“We can rule and regulate ourselves forward into a more inclusive and diverse campus, or we can change the hearts and minds,” Armstrong said. “Quite frankly we’re going to have to do both. We’re not going to do it simply through rules and regulations.”