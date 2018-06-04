Cal Poly student fuses cannabis with coconut oil to make any meal an edible

Recreational marijuana is legal in California as of January 2018. One Cal Poly junior is mixing coconut oil with marijuana to create a THC-potent cooking oil that can turn any meal into an edible. It takes more than 10 hours to bake, mix, strain and refrigerate the product. The result is a dark liquid that can be used as a drizzle on eggs or as a replacement to butter for baked goods. The student, who asked Mustang News to remain anonymous, said his oil is the healthiest form of marijuana and can have strong medicinal benefits when dosed properly.