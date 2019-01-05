Cal Poly student Michael Kullman found dead in Montaña de Oro after reported missing

Twenty year-old industrial technology and packaging senior Michael Kullman was found dead in a remote area of Montaña de Oro State Park on Friday, Jan. 4, according to a San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department news release.

Kullman was reported missing on Thursday after his car was found at Montaña de Oro. The sheriff’s search and rescue team, State Park Rangers and California Highway Patrol began searching around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. He was found just after midnight, Friday morning.

The cause of his death is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time, according to the news release. However, investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

Kullman grew up in Arroyo Grande and was an active member of the Cal Poly community. He was president of the Industrial Technology Society and worked at Metals Fabrication as a lab technician. A campus-wide email sent Friday afternoon sharing news of his passing said he was also involved in his local church.

The email wished his family condolences and listed resources for students. The email also included a link to a memoriam page with information about Cal Poly students who have passed away this academic year.