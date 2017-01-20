University confirms Cal Poly student has infection that leads to meningitis

According to a campus-wide email sent by the Office of the Vice President, a Cal Poly student has been confirmed to have presumed meningococcal disease, an infection that could lead to bacterial meningitis. The student lives off campus.

Cal Poly is working with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department to identify people who have been in intimate/prolonged (more than eight hours) contact with the student and advise them to take preventative medical treatment, according to the email.

There are two types of meningitis: bacterial and viral. Viral meningitis is serious, but not usually as serious as bacterial meningitis. Both have similar symptom including fever, stiff neck, headache, confusion and often a rash.

The email states that if someone develops any of these symptoms, they should go to the closest hospital emergency department to receive diagnosis and treatment. The Cal Poly Health Center has extended today’s hours to 6 p.m. to evaluate students and give treatment if needed.

Health Center hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8-11 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. and Wednesday 9-11 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m.

For more information on meningitis, visit Cal Poly Health Services at: http://www.hcs.calpoly.edu/content/health/meningitis.

Correction: A previous version of this post said a Cal Poly student was presumed to have the meningococcal disease. It has been corrected to say they have presumed meningococcal disease.