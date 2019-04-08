Cal Poly students severely injured in head-on fatal collision

Three Cal Poly students were injured in a fatal head-on collision Saturday, April 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Art and design juniors Erica Kemp, Mariana Silverman and Keilani Waxdeck were traveling east on CA-166 in Santa Maria when a 1992 Honda Accord with a driver and passenger swerved left over a solid yellow line, directly in front of Kemp’s car, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Both the driver and passenger in the Honda Accord were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. The male and female are from Caliente, Calif. and are currently unidentified.

Kemp, who was driving, and Silverman, who was in the backseat, were transported to Marian Medical Center for minor and major injuries, respectively. Waxdeck, the front passenger, was air lifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, according to the release.

CHP is investigating whether the driver of the Honda Accord was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.