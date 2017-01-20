Cal Poly students walk out against bigotry and hate, move into downtown

“His inauguration doesn’t mean anything to me because he’s not my president.”

Business administration freshman Arnsie Onyeador was one of many students not accepting the current political state of the nation.

Cal Poly students participated in a protest at noon on Dexter Lawn today before walking out of campus. Marchers then traveled down Grand Avenue, turning onto to Monterey Street to the downtown San Luis Obispo Superior Court. Protesters are still downtown.

During their exodus to downtown, protestors marched toward University Union chanting “If we don’t get it shut it down!”, “Donald Trump! Go away! Racist, Sexist, Anti-Gay” or “Hands too Small! Can’t build a Wall!’

Students held signs that said “Ban Bigotry. Deport Hate Speech. Build Bridges,” “We don’t want an American Idiot” and “Not my President.”

Approximately 200 students were expected to attend the walkout, according to one of the walkout organizers and comparative ethnic studies sophomore Tyler Suarez-Brown.

“I want them to feel like they’re not alone and I want them to not be afraid of any opposition that we might face,” Brown said.

Onyeador said that as a bisexual woman of color, she wants her voice to be heard.

“There are a lot of people who are frightened and scared for their safety and the safety of their family members,” Onyeador said. “This is more like a coming together to speak out against Trump’s hate.”

One of the organizers of the event, political science junior Matt Klepfer prompted the rally with a statement that if anyone would like to speak they would need to be vetted by him and another organizer.

“The two of us were talking to people before they went up to speak,” Klepfer said. “This is a space where we can give people who are marginalized in society a place to speak and not Trump supporters who have already been given the chance to speak.”

While students were protesting Trump on the stairs of Walter F. Dexter (Bldg. 34), Trump supporters were observing the protest from afar.

“I just have the opinion that [the protesters] are overreacting, it’s about as sane as when 8 years ago people were complaining about how Obama’s gonna take all your guns and he’ll screw up religious liberties,” city and regional planning junior Hunter Kelly said.

UPD was parked near the Frank E. Pilling Computer Science Building were not involved in the walkout. Rather, they maintaned their distance between the protest, Lieutenant Bryan Cox said.

“We are just keeping the peace,” Cox said. “And making sure no one’s constitutional rights are violated.”

After the protests and marches of this weekend, the political plans of Cal Poly students are not going to stop, Brown said.

“We think San Luis Obispo is a big reflection of what’s happening on a national level. “I think the most important thing is start locally, keep building and we need to prepare,” Brown said. “We need to start working now. This is a long fight.”

While Brown is from the Bay Area, she wants to impact change no matter where she is. Therefore, Brown sees Heidi Harmon as an ally to advance their plans for activism.

“[It is] great she got that position, sort of our continued motivation where people might have lost faith,” Brown said. “We have Heidi as a great ally overseeing all of San Luis Obispo.”

Trump protestors walked toward the University Union, hoping to pick up more students to participate. As of now, they are planning on walking to the San Luis Obispo Superior Court. However, if they do not have enough protestors, they are going to meet downtown at 5:30 for the Day of Mourning Protest and March.

Keep an eye on mustangnews.net for ongoing coverage.