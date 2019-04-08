Cal Poly swim club ranks No. 24 in College Club Swimming National Championship

The Cal Poly club swim team dominated at the College Club Swimming National Championship (CCS) this past weekend, ranking No. 24 out of 118 other collegiate swim clubs.

Established in Spring 2017, the Cal Poly swim club has come a long way. Starting with just 12 members, they now have more than 100 members this school year.

This year, the club sent 22 swimmers and placed No. 24 as a whole. The women’s team placed No.20 and the men’s team placed No. 21. Last year the team only brought 11 swimmers and tied for 59th place.

“This year’s team has a highly dedicated and motivated group of first-years join which make over half their member count and have been instrumental to the team’s success in and out of the pool. Although the team is large they still manage to be a close-knit family,” software engineer junior and swim club president Kyle Vu said.

After day one, the Mustangs ranked 17 out of 120 teams and on day two, they sent nine swimmers to finals ending on the third day where they cinched the No.24 spot of the weekend.

This year’s team took home first place for combined teams at all five of their meets before nationals.

“Our National Team was put on some pressure to do well at Nationals,” Vu said. “I had some high expectations for the team, and they had exceeded my expectations with flying colors.”

The Cal Poly swim club will hit the blocks again May 4 as they head to Santa Clara University.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with the official results, correcting an error made about the team’s placement.