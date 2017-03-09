Cal Poly takes a spin at the “Wheel of Fortune”

One of the stops for Wheel of Fortune was West Palm Beach. Today, they are on campus | Wheel of Fortune/Courtesy photo

Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile will roll up to Cal Poly March 9 to host the first round of auditions for an upcoming episode of the popular game show.

All students, faculty and staff at Cal Poly are welcome to attend the event for a chance to be a contestant on the show. The Wheelmobile comes with professional game show hosts, mini games and a variety of prizes.

Three hour-long episodes of Wheel of Fortune will be recorded on campus, with Cal Poly contestants and audience. If those attending do not get a chance to play but still want to be considered in the final round of auditions, attendees can drop applications into a box as they leave.

A total of about 140 people will be chosen to come back for the next round of auditions, which will be held within the first few weeks after this event. Contestants will be chosen from participants in the mini-games as well as some randomly selected from the other applications.

A local audition will also be held for members of the San Luis Obispo community. The Cal Poly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Chumash Auditorium.