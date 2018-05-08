Cal Poly track and field loses Blue-Green dual meet

Cal Poly track and field lost to UC Santa Barbara in the Blue-Green Rivalry Dual Meet April 28, winning 14 of the 38 total events between the men’s and women’s sides.

The Gauchos men’s team beat the Mustangs 110-85 while the women’s team also prevailed over Cal Poly 101.5-93.5. The women won nine of their events and the men won five. The men’s and women’s team competed in 18 events each.

Cal Poly lost three of four relay events, with their only win coming from the 4x100m women’s relay.

Freshman Bikram Thiara placed first in the two men’s hurdle events, the 110m and the 400m. Thiara blew away competition in the 110m event with a 0:14.79 finish, placing more than half a second before UC Santa Barbara’s Aaron Cheek. The 400m event was closer, with Thiara beating out the Gauchos’ Myles McDonald by 0.29 seconds.

Along with hurdle events, the men’s team competed well in dash events and won two of the three. Cal Poly sophomore Chineme Allison placed first in the 100m dash with a 0:10.85 finish. Sophomore Nate Greenelsh finished in second, with two Gauchos coming in third and fourth only a couple hundredths of a second behind.

The women’s team performed exactly opposite in dash events, winning only the 200m. Senior Daijah Joe-Smith dominated by finishing almost half a second before the runner-up.

Like the men, the women’s team also performed well in hurdle events. Senior Ciara Levy and sophomore Molly Ross topped the 100m hurdles with 0:14.03 and 0:14.48 finishes respectively. Despite UC Santa Barbara’s Ruby Mandell placing first in 400m hurdles, the next five competitors to finish after her were Mustangs, including Ross with another second-place performance.

Cal Poly will compete in the Big West Conference Championships beginning May 11.