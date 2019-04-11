Cal Poly’s Open House is back in full swing one year after protests dominated the club showcase

Starting today, Cal Poly is welcoming current and prospective students, family members and returning alumni to the San Luis Obispo community for its 26th annual Open House. Open House events will begin Thursday, April 11 and run through Saturday, April 13, according to a news release.

Over the weekend, attendees can expect to experience a number of the traditional Open House festivities, as well as some new additions that celebrate Cal Poly’s achievements.

One of the new features at this year’s Open House is the Perspective Project. According to 2019 Open House Co-Chairs microbiology senior Lauren Hamilton and history senior Halie Swanson, the project includes a wall displaying numerous stories and words of advice from Cal Poly students across different organizations with different resources for prospective students to interact with.

“The goal is to let people know how other students have found their home at Cal Poly and how new and prospective students can find their home at Cal Poly as well,” Hamilton said.

The Perspective Project will be available at Campus Preview Night on Thursday, the Resource Fair and Friday Nite Invite on Friday, and during the Campus Showcase on Saturday.

Senior Coordinator for New Student and Transition Programs Nate Alcorn said Open House will also have a lot of familiar events.

These events include the Campus Preview Night at Farmers’ Market on Thursday, the Admitted Students’ Discovery Day on Friday, and the Poly Royal Celebration on Saturday.

In the wake of last Spring’s blackface incident, Open House saw less involvement than prior years. This year, the activities in the Open House schedule are expected to include a large number of people. Alcorn said the estimated attendance throughout the weekend is around 10,000 guests, and that there is a significant increase in club participation this year.

For a full schedule of events, download the Cal Poly Now mobile app in the App Store and Google Play, and search for the guide Open House 2019.