Some of Cal Poly’s most loyal fans also happen to be their youngest fans.

Many kids are often seen at Cal Poly sporting events, including baseball games.

Some of the kids are seasoned baseball goers, have favorite players and know everything there is to know about the game. Others are there to enjoy the fresh air and eat hot dogs, popcorn and candy.

Regardless of how much they know about baseball, these kids are loyal fans who may even end up as future Mustangs.