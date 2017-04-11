California Secretary of State to visit Cal Poly

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will visit Cal Poly to speak at a student forum regarding voting rights Wednesday from 11a.m. to noon.

Secretary Padilla’s presentation will cover his office’s efforts to modernize elections and enhance voter engagement. With the recent national election and restrictions placed on voter access, public interest in the voting process has been elevated, according to a press release from university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Padilla’s outreach efforts last year reached more than 4,500 students — more than 20 percent of the student body — encouraging them to register to vote, request an absentee ballot or sign up for reminders about upcoming elections through TurboVote, according to the press release.

This event will be held on campus at the KTGY Gallery in Engineering West (building 21, room 105a). There will be a question-and-answer session following Padilla’s presentation moderated by California Senate Majority Leader Bill Monning.

This nonpartisan event is sponsored by the political science department and Associated Students, Inc., according to the press release.