Campus police issues crime warning for sexual batteries on California Blvd.

Cal Poly University Police Department (UPD) issued a timely warning crime alert Monday describing two recent incidents of sexual battery. The incidents occurred on California Boulevard. on the evenings of Jan. 17 and Jan. 23.

In each case, an unknown suspect riding a bike groped a female student as she was walking down California Boulevard, the statement said.

On Jan. 17, an unknown suspect on a bike passed a female student and slapped her rear-end with their hand. The student was unable to describe the attacker.

On Jan. 23, a female student walking near the Mustang Memorial by Alex. G. Spanos Stadium heard someone slow down on a bike behind her and say “excuse me.” The suspect, described only as male with an average build wearing a hoodie and riding a mountain bike, then hit her rear-end before riding off.

University spokesperson Matt Lazier said the Jan. 17 incident was not reported sooner because timely warnings are determined on a case-by-case basis when an ongoing threat to the campus community has been determined.

“University Police Department and the Dean of Students’ Office work in concert to determine when to send a warning, looking at the unique facts of each case,” Lazier said. “In this particular case, it became clear that there was a continuing threat after two cases with similar circumstances were reported.”

The University Police Department is investigating this crimes. Anyone who witnessed or has any additional information about either crime are encouraged to call UPD at (805) 756-2281. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stoppers @ (805) 549-STOP or through the TapSheild Safety App.