You can now get coffee with a cop in San Luis Obispo

Come May 12, community members can sit down with their local police to discuss issues pertinent to them.

San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) is adopting the nationwide police outreach campaign, “Coffee with a Cop,” to bridge the gap between community members and their police force.

“It’s a good opportunity to get feedback from our community and have open dialogue in terms of what people experience when they require police services,” SLOPD Chris Staley said.

Since its origin in Hawthorne, California in March 2011, the campaign has been adopted by all 50 states and countries abroad. The campaign will operate within the city by connecting police officers within San Luis Obispo’s 13 neighborhood districts with the residents they serve.

The first coffee and conversation event will take place May 12 at Blackhorse Coffee on Los Osos Valley Road at 9 a.m.

“It’s a win-win for everybody and another opportunity [for residents] to put faces to police and ask questions they normally wouldn’t,” Staley said.