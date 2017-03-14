Arts /

Celebrate Pi Day with these 6 local food deals

Blaze Pizza is offering build-your-own pizzas for $3.14. | Maggie Hitchings/Mustang News

It’s March 14 and while math enthusiasts know today as Albert Einstein’s birthday, most probably know it as Pi Day. Below are some local deals inspired by 3.14.

Blaze Pizza:

$3.14 for a build-your-own pizza. Available in-restaurant only.

Boston Market:

Get a free chicken pot pie with purchase of a meal and drink.

 Whole Foods:

$3.14 off any large pie from the bakery and any large pizza.

Domino’s:

 Buy one pizza and get one (that is of equal or lesser value) for free through 3/19.

Papa John’s:

Get a large 2-topping pizza for $9.99 for a limited time only.

Woodstock’s:

Buy one pizza, get a second for $3.14. You can use the codeword “pi” in stores or online to get the deal.

