Celebrate Valentine’s Day Leslie Knope style

Several local businesses and university organizations are hosting Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day events to celebrate the holiday of love.

Here are some of the extra special events happening throughout the week of Feb. 14:

The Gender Equity Center’s annual Galentine’s Day

Since 2015, the Gender Equity Center has hosted its annual Galentine’s Day event every February. The event is based off of an event hosted by Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope in the NBC series “Parks and Recreation.” In a 2010 episode Knope hosts a fictitious Galentine’s Day party on Feb. 13, where womxn celebrate womxn and appreciate friendship.

This year’s event will focus on the theme of supporting and collaboration between Womxn-identified folk, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The event will feature guest speakers, a glitter highlight bar, waffles and ice cream; there will also be friendship bracelet making.

Galentine’s Day will take place Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Julian A. McPhee University Union (UU 208).

Galentine’s Day Party at SLO Brew

The downtown brewery is hosting a Galentine’s Day event for anyone over 21 wanting to celebrate friendship and music. In honor of Leslie Knope, the SLO Brew Galentine’s Day will feature a DJ set from Kyra and craft drinks.

The event starts at 10 p.m. on Feb. 13 and has no cover charge.

Justin Jay at The Graduate

Celebrate in true Leslie Knope style by grabbing your closest pals and heading to a concert. Justin Jay is a Los Angeles-based tech house or deep house DJ and producer. He has performed at venues such as Hard Summer and Sankeys Ibiza.

Jay’s performance at The Graduate is a stop on the tour for his latest album “Everything Will Come Together Pt.1.” The event will take place Feb. 13 at 9 p.m., and tickets for general admission can be purchased for $20.

Valentine’s Day LGBTea

If classes and schoolwork prevent you from celebrating on Feb. 13, there are other events on Feb. 14 that bring extra meaning to Valentine’s Day. On Feb. 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. the Gay and Lesbian Alliance (GALA) Center is hosting an alternative Valentine’s Day event for those who feel the traditional holiday celebrations do not speak to them, according to the event’s Facebook page. Coffee, tea and baked goods will be served at the event.

CURE SLO Valentine’s Day Bracelets

CURE is a religious non-profit organization that raises money to operate hospitals and clinics across the world. The proceeds go to help treat children with conditions like clubfoot, bowed legs, cleft lips, untreated burns, hydrocephalus and spina bifida, according to the CURE website.

The Cal Poly San Luis Obispo CURE chapter is hosting a bracelet-making booth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Julian A. McPhee University Union on Feb. 14. All supplies will be provided at the booth, where visitors can make bracelets for themselves or others; visitors may also make Valentine’s notes and bracelets to donate to children at CURE hospitals.