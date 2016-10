The Central Pacific Ski Club held their annual Big Trip Reveal at the Fremont Theatre. At the event, it was revealed that members will be traveling to Whistler, Canada this January.

Members pay $820 to participate in the big trip. The fee includes transportation to Whistler from San Luis Obispo, five nights of accommodation, four days of lift tickets and exclusive club events.

To learn more about Central Pacific Ski Club, visit their Facebook Page.