Chalmers tosses no-hitter as Mustangs take series against Aggies

The Cal Poly softball team took two of three games against UC Davis at Bob Janssen Field last weekend after senior righthander Lindsey Chalmers tossed her first career no-hitter in the first game of the series.

The two wins over the Aggies marks the first time this season that the Mustangs have won a series against a conference opponent.

Game 1

Chalmers struck out three during her no-hitter, lifting Cal Poly to a 1-0 win in the opening game of the series.

The first 12 Aggies were retired in order before a fielding error by senior shortstop Chelsea Convissar allowed the first-base runner.

The Mustangs’ only run came in the bottom of the 3rd when Convissar doubled in freshman pinch runner Sarah Wulff.

In the top of the seventh, Chalmers hit Aggies catcher Riley Siegel and walked second baseman Isabella Leon before striking out right fielder Frankie Mendoza on four pitches to end the game.

This was the first no-hitter by a Cal Poly pitcher since former pitcher Sierra Hyland’s perfect game against Weber State May 22, 2017.

Game 2

In the second game of the doubleheader, UC Davis righthander Katie Kibby allowed only three hits en route to an Aggies 1-0 win.

Kibby gave up singles to freshman left fielder Noellah Ramos, senior center fielder Amanda Sandoval and senior utility player Stephanie Heyward. The Mustangs never had a base runner in scoring position against Kibby.

In the top of the first, Aggie first baseman Maddie Rojas slapped a ball past Mustang sophomore first baseman Hailey Martin which allowed Leon to score from third for the only run of the game.

Game 3

Cal Poly won the rubber match against UC Davis 6-1 behind a complete game performance from Chalmers the day after she tossed a no-hitter.

The Mustangs broke out offensively in the third inning after two consecutive Cal Poly hitters made it safely on base. Martin then knocked in the two runs with a line-drive double to deep right-center field. Cal Poly kept the pressure on the Aggies, driving in two more runs to take a commanding 5-0 lead at the end of the inning.

With more run support behind her than in previous outings, Chalmers confidently kept the Aggies’ offense quiet. Chalmers gave up only one run through seven innings despite allowing six hits. UC Davis threatened to score just before the Mustangs had their big offensive inning, but Chalmers forced a groundout with runners on second and third.

Cal Poly (19-19, 3-6 Big West) will play CSU Northridge next weekend in a three-game home series, starting with a doubleheader Saturday, April 21.