Civil engineering student dies in Highway 41 crash

Civil engineering student Iriana Pina died in a car accident April 30, 2018, as announced in a campuswide email from President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Humphrey May 7.

“Our thoughts are with Iriana’s family and friends during this time,” President Armstrong said in the email.

Pina, 22, was a first-year transfer student from Kettleman City. According to KSBY, Pina’s car collided with an oncoming truck on Highway 41.

Her friends and co-workers put together a GoFundMe page, which has received over $6,000 from 87 people. In the description of the page, Pina was described as a “bright and shining star.”

“She approached life with a spirit like no other. No challenge was too great. No job was impossible. She was smart, funny, clever and beautiful. She will be greatly missed,” the GoFundMe page description said.

Mayra Mejia was Pina’s Summer Institute leader in 2014, and remembers her for choosing the nickname “Intelligent Iriana” during the name game. Mejia believed that nickname resonated with her personality.

“Iriana had such a good heart. She was always willing to connect with others. She had that sense of humor that would always cheer you up,” Mejia said.

The Cal Poly Civil and Environmental Engineering Department announced on their Facebook page they are taking up a cash collection to support Pina’s family during this difficult time. The Department encouraged those wanting to donate to bring cash to Kay Kibbe in building 13, room 266.

Counseling services are available for students around the clock everyday by calling 805-756-2511, according to the campuswide email.