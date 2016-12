BOGA hosts a yoga session every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Libertine Pub in Morro Bay. Participants pay $15 for an hour yoga session with a beer by their side. The instructor, Jessica Godsey, said each weekly session has a different topic or intention that participants discuss such as mood, weather and more.

Participants enjoy this combination of two relaxing elements to start off their weekend and anyone over the age of 21 is welcome to join.