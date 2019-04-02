Comedian Hannibal Buress set to perform at Fremont Theater April 14

Stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer Hannibal Buress will perform at Fremont Theater on April 14 at 8 p.m.

Buress is known for his role as a co-star on Adult Swim’s The Eric Andre Show since 2012. The show is a low-budget-talk-show parody where most celebrities who attend are unaware of its status as a comedy. Chaos slowly progresses as the interview is taking place, capturing often candid reactions from the celebrities.

“I don’t know. I think some people, either their team didn’t research it thoroughly — we send them a sizzle reel [showing highlights of the show] but it’s very, ‘What’s your next project?’ type stuff. So it’s up to their reps to dig deeper, which isn’t a tough internet search to do,” Buress said in an interview with the Washington Post in 2016 on whether or not the celebrities are in on the prank.

Buress has also been featured on Comedy Central’s Broad City since 2014 as Lincoln Rice. Buress is a well known performer on the late night circuit. He has written for NBC’s Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, and has appeared with Chance the Rapper, Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

He has held roles in the movies “Daddy’s Home” with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, Marvel in “Spider-man: Homecoming,” and the Paramount Studios “Baywatch.” He has also voiced many characters in animated movies such as “Angry Birds” and “The Secret Life of Pets.”

According to his official website, Buress recently starred in the movies “TAG” and Universal’s film “Blocker’s,” both of which were released in 2018.

Bureses’ comedy special called, Hannibal Buress: Comedy Camisado is currently streaming on Netflix and his podcast titled, “Handsome Rambler” is available on iTunes, Spotify and his website.