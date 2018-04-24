‘Concert in the Canyon’ during College Republicans’ Fake News Panel

Cal Poly is set to host a “Concert in the Canyon” in Poly Canyon Village from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 26 while political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at the Cal Poly College Republicans’ Fake News Panel in Mott Athletics Center.

Concert in the Canyon will feature folk-rock band Moonshiner Collective whose lead singer and songwriter Dan Curcio formed his first band in the hills behind Sierra Madre residence hall. Their performance is scheduled concurrently with the start of the Fake News Panel, which will showcase the voices of anti-feminist and social justice critic Yiannopoulos and YouTube personalities Austen Fletcher and Carl Benjamin.

Tensions are high on campus as students and administration continue to react to multiple instances of racism in the Cal Poly community. Moonshiner Collective said their music revolves around inclusivity, kindness and maintaining hope.

“We believe in the power of music to unite a diverse community of people in happiness and shared positivity and that has always been our goal when we play a concert,” the band said. “We’re excited to be playing at Cal Poly.”

Landscape architecture junior Mariah Alviso-Saenz described the concert as a safe space for students during the Fake News Panel.

“I think it’s great that the university is putting that up as an option for students to take their minds off of what is happening in another spot on campus,” Alviso-Saenz said. “Safe spaces are great, they should be there, but we shouldn’t become dependent on them and forget why we need them in the first place.”

Organized by the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs, Inter-Housing Council Events and Associated Students, Inc. Events, the concert, along with a tri-tip sandwich and drink, is free for those with a valid PolyCard. The event will also feature a temporary tattoo booth, crafts and life-sized games.