Cornhole Club to attempt to break record for world’s longest cornhole game

The Cal Poly Cornhole Club is setting its sights on breaking a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest cornhole game spanning from May 17 to May 18.

Club President Billy Markham and Vice President Nick Appen-Lippard were in the University Union May 3 selling t-shirts, signing up witnesses for the world record and signing up contestants for their Annual Spring Tournament to be held Saturday, May 26.

They plan on beating the current world record for the longest cornhole game ever played which stands at 26 hours, 12 minutes.

“It’s going to be a lot of mental preparation, just making sure our minds and our bodies can withstand throwing a bag filled with corn for that long,” business sophomore Appen-Lippard said. “If we make one mistake, then the entire record will not count.”

Another strategy they have is to get a substantial amount of sleep the night before they attempt to beat the world record.

“We’ve pulled all-nighters before though, so I think we can do it,” construction management sophomore Markham said.

There must be two witnesses watching at all times with no witness watching for more than four hours for the world record to be valid. Computer engineering sophomore Asariel Garcia plans on being a witness for the world record attempt.

“It’s pretty rare to get the chance to witness history,” Garcia said. “It should be a lot of fun cheering them on and I hope I can say that I’ve seen someone beat a world record.”

The club will also hold its Annual Spring Tournament where the winners will get their team name and individual names engraved on the Cornhole Club Spring Tournament Trophy, and each receive an Amazon Echo Dot.

Last year, Markham, along with other freshmen residents of Sierra Madre Tower 3 founded The Cornhole Club in the dorms. Since then, the club has continued to grow, according to Markham.

“Both me and [Appen-Lippard] are very passionate about this game,” Markham said. “It’s a really fun game that brings people together.”