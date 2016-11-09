Your guide to the ‘Cosi’ characters and set

“Cosi” by Louis Norwa premieres Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. in Spanos Theatre. The show runs for the weekends of Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 15-17. Tickets are available for purchase at tickets.calpoly.edu and are $12 for students, groups and seniors and $20 for general admission.
“Cosi” is the story of a young student named Lewis and his help in the production of Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte” during the Vietnam war. Lewis, desperate for work, agrees to produce the play with a group of patients from a mental institution. The play’s themes touch on mental health, love and relationships.
Scroll over each actor to learn more about their character.
Video by Olivia Doty