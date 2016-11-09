Your guide to the ‘Cosi’ characters and set

“Cosi” by Louis Norwa premieres Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. in Spanos Theatre. The show runs for the weekends of Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 15-17. Tickets are available for purchase at tickets.calpoly.edu and are $12 for students, groups and seniors and $20 for general admission.

“Cosi” is the story of a young student named Lewis and his help in the production of Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte” during the Vietnam war. Lewis, desperate for work, agrees to produce the play with a group of patients from a mental institution. The play’s themes touch on mental health, love and relationships.

Scroll over each actor to learn more about their character.

Aside from the actors who do their part on stage, crew members work hard to get the set ready in time for the premiere. Check out a behind-the-scenes look at the “Cosi” set.

Video by Olivia Doty