Country artists Casey Donahew and Chancey Williams to perform at Poly Royal

Country musicians Casey Donahew and Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band will perform at Cal Poly in April during the 79th annual Poly Royal Rodeo.

Casey Donahew

Donahew will headline Poly Royal with a Saturday, April 13 performance.

The musician started gained popularity in the early 2000s while playing in bars around his home state of Texas, and became known on a national level in 2009 when his self-released album hit the Billboard country Top 30 chart.

The Casey Donahew Band has 16 No. 1 singles, including White Trash Story and Double-Wide Dream.

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band will perform Friday, April 12 as an opener for Donahew’s Saturday performance. Williams and the band also performed at last year’s rodeo.

The group’s self-released album Echo peaked at number 10 on Billboards Mountain-Heatseeker Chart. Popular songs by the band include Rodeo Cold Beer and Down With That.

Williams has an experience not only performing at rodeos, but also participating in them. He used to compete in saddle bronc riding, a popular rodeo event where competitors try to ride a bucking horse.

Tickets

Tickets for the Friday evening rodeo are $25 for students, $30 for general admission and $45 for chair-back seats. Tickets for the Saturday rodeo will be $30 for students, $35 for general admission and $55 for chair-back seats. Concert-only tickets for Saturday’s performance are $10.