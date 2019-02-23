Craft Beer Fest, The Nightcap and TV Girl: Here’s a look at what’s happening in SLO this weekend

Looking to switch things up in your schedule or to try something new? Delve into what is happening in SLO this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 22

Immerse yourself in a wonderland of craft beer and enjoy complimentary food samples and educational beer seminars. 21+

Alex Madonna Expo Center

Feb. 22-23

$35-90

With the theme Redefining Boldness, the 17th annual conference will teach and empower students to create social change. Join in on guest speakers, workshops and discussions, as well as the conference’s first White Privilege Symposium.

Chumash Auditorium

Feb. 22-23

$10-25

Get your late-night sketch comedy fix in this student-run show and welcome the quarter’s new members..

Phillips Hall (6-124)

7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

$5

Need a convenient distraction from your studies? Comedians from all over the world are coming together to perform 20 shows at 10 venues this weekend. Find the event(s) that speak to you.

Various locations

Feb. 21-24

Free-$30

Saturday, Feb. 23:

Get a taste of veganism with food booths, samples, vendors, cooking demos and expert speakers at this annual festival.

San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Free

Learn the basics of self-defense through Krav Maga in an interactive workshop taught by Nathan Zimmerman. Comfortable workout pants or shorts and shirt that allow for a full range of movement are recommended, but shoes are not required!

Cuesta College

12:00 p.m.

$20

This Saturday, Festival Mosaic will present its 35th master class, a completely free musical class, taught by gifted instructors for any student who participates in or wants to learn more about music. This master class will feature the violin and any interested student can email dave@festivalmozaic.com to register

Performing Arts Center

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Roll on over to the SLO Skate Park and wish it a happy fourth birthday. Enjoy a celebratory skate session complete with music, dessert and prizes.

SLO Skate Park

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free

KCPR presents indie pop band TV Girl with special guest electronic/dance artist George Clanton to open.

SLO Brew Rock

7 p.m.

$15

This concert will take the audience on a journey of love through music and dance, featuring a four-movement composition based on Persian, Arabic and Indian stories and special guest artists Faisal Zedan, Fathi al-Jarrah, and Elias Lammam.

Performing Arts Center

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

$9-$14

Former KCPR DJ — two of which who founded Club 91 — will reunite at Bang the Drum Brewery for a nostalgic night filled with various tunes. Join DJ Velanche, DJ Loco and DJ Foniks for a feel-good event. 21+

Bang the Drum Brewery

9 p.m-12 a.m.

Free

Sunday, Feb. 24:

Treat your ears to the sweet sounds of chamber music as three classical musicians play compositions of Mozart, Britten and Mendelssohn.

Congregation Beth David

3-5 p.m.

$55-65

If you feel like getting something off your chest, do so in front of a crowd and get a free beer while you’re at it. 21+

7Sisters Brewing Company

5-7 p.m.

Free