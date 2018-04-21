CSU will not increase tuition in 2018

The California State University (CSU) will not increase tuition for the 2018-2019 academic year. Instead, CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White is making a case to lawmakers to fund the priorities of the 23-campus system.

“Cal Poly as a CSU campus is helping fulfill the CSU mission and supporting California better than ever before,” President Jeffrey Armstrong said in an email to the Cal Poly community.

According to a CSU press release, the system is retaining, enrolling and graduating students at record levels. Without sufficient funding, Armstrong said that we can not maintain these levels of success.

Earlier this academic year, the CSU budget was requesting an increase of $263 million to fund the university’s highest needs. In January, the budget proposed by Governor Brown included an increase of $92.1, $171 less than what the CSU budget was seeking. Because this budget fell short of what the budget sought, CSU had considered increasing tuition.

“We all want high-quality degrees to meet the needs of the state’s economy and society, today’s and tomorrow’s. We all want faculty and staff to be fairly compensated. These shared priorities are shared responsibilities for California,” Chancellor White said in a message to the CSU community.

The Chancellor is now looking towards each campus for support to show state leaders that funding for the CSU is “key to California’s future.”

Armstrong said in his email that Cal Poly will support the efforts of the CSU over the next two months to persuade lawmakers. According to university spokesperson Matt Lazier, Cal Poly has already been in close contact with State Senators Bill Monning and Jordan Cunningham.

On March 7, Armstrong, Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) President Riley Nilsen and ASI Secretary of Student Advocacy Jasmin Fashami visited Monning’s and Cunningham’s offices in Sacramento to take part in CSU Advocacy Day, supporting a fully funded university system.

“These efforts will continue in support of the broader effort to persuade state lawmakers to sufficiently fund the CSU,” Lazier said.