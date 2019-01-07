Cynicism with news isn’t a solution

Jaxon Silva is a first-year civil engineering major and Mustang News opinion writer. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of Mustang News.

There’s an old quote attributed to James Madison, founding father and one of the largest influences on the U.S. Constitution, “If men were angels, no government were necessary.” I’ve always felt that quote could be applied in an arena of different fields, as it seems that no matter one looks, one finds examples of misdeeds.

There are numerous examples. In the late 1980s and early 1990s there was public outrage regarding scientists, especially ones who studied medicine. Numerous instances in history have shown public outrage with the U.S. government.

However, there is a largely unspoken outrage these days with the news media, particularly news dealing with politics and national/international policy. With the splintering of American politics, most Americans seem to be split on what sources they get their news from, brandishing the call “Fake News” on the other side. The more outspoken and motivated of either side, the more finding fallacies and examples of wrongdoings on the perceived aggressor.

Because of this, it has fostered an attitude of apathy amongst most average Americans. Most people don’t believe one side to be correct over the other; they believe both to be wrong. Why try to see through the mess to the truth of it all, or worse, talk about politics with others if all it will bring is heated debate and feelings of anger?

And the fact of the matter is that they are all right.

It has been noted that there are four types of ways the media tend to influence the perception of a story: filtering, choosing what stories to present each day and what not to present; framing, what details are included and what are not; priming, how a story is written and what words are used; and slant, what angle the story is trying to persuade the reader of.

Now. Here is the kicker: Almost every single news corporation is going to use these. It’s a given. Not because every single one necessarily has some sort of agenda or evil purpose, but just because humans are flawed. Even the most well-intentioned people still aren’t perfect, as there will still be a little of the four influencers almost everywhere you go. Only the Associated Press could be the most impartial news service, but they don’t have any analysis in what they write.

So does this mean we resign ourselves to never knowing the truth and give up all hope of understanding? Absolutely not. If the point to you is to find the source that isn’t fake news, then you are missing the point. Sure, credible sources are hugely important, but so is having a multitude of sources from every side of the political spectrum. Only reading one source will most definitely skew your viewpoint, no matter what source it is. And regardless of the sources one reads, one needs critical thinking to cut through the priming that every story is written with.

Putting one’s head in the sand and claiming everything to be false does nothing to advance our democracy and only makes our political polarization grow further. It’s not easy these days to discern fallacy from truth, and it seems that almost every thought of politics is filled with hate. Yet it is necessary. As the old adage says, the only way is through, and the only way we are going to get through this is together.

We don’t need to be experts, but we can act smarter than we are now and not let ourselves get swept in the hoopla of falsehoods.

We don’t have to agree, but we can appreciate that an understanding from both sides is always more enlightening than only agreeing with ourselves.

We don’t have to be politicos, but we can rise above our apathy and take the reins of this country for ourselves. We have the power and will only grow in power in the future. It’s time we take charge now and shape the world as we want to see it. We have a lot of work to do, but it can’t get done if we don’t get up and try to make sense of the world around us. All of it. It can’t get done if we are not willing to accept opposing viewpoints and accept the true facts of the matter. Whatever side they supposedly help.