Day of Mourning Donald Trump protest commences in downtown SLO

Anti-Donald Trump protests have been erupting all over the country today. Here in San Luis Obispo was no different; Cal Poly students walked out of class in protest on Friday and there were more protests downtown Friday evening.

In downtown San Luis Obispo, protesters dressed in black gathered to “mourn” the inauguration of Donald Trump. People held signs saying things such as “Illegitimate president,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Not my president.”

“Trump has no right to be president. He won by devious means,” protester Robert Radin said. “The whole thing is totally illegitimate.”

His words were echoed throughout much of the rest of the group who felt Donald Trump is not fit to run the country. Many also felt he has ideas and values that are not shared by the rest of the country.

“I’m protesting because I feel that the morals and values I have, are not the ones held by Donald Trump,” protestor Maddie Fugle said. “He makes derogatory comments that I don’t agree with.”

The group of approximately 20 people were chanting “Not my president” and “Donald Trump go away! Racist, sexist, anti-gay!”

The protest started around 5:30 p.m. with about 10 people in attendance and that number slowly grew throughout the evening. As more people began arriving, police officers began to circle the area. One officer came to speak to the group and remind them that while they have the right to protest and have their voices heard, they will be ticketed if they block roadways.

The group made its way throughout parts of downtown, chanting, holding their signs and earning honks and cheers of agreement from passing cars and pedestrians.

There will be more protests to follow, including the local Women’s March in San Luis Obispo tomorrow. The local event is an echo of the larger one occurring in Washington D.C. They are expecting a large turnout and parts of San Luis Obispo will even be closing their roads for the march.