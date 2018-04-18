“Defining Her Future Leadership Conference” to be held this Friday in the PAC

Defining Her Future Leadership Conference will be held in Chumash Auditorium Friday, April 20 at 9 a.m.. Sonya Jindal | Mustang News

Cal Poly’s Women in Business (WIB) will host their annual Defining Her Future (DHF) event, a leadership conference aimed at promoting women in the workforce, Friday, April 20 at 9 a.m. in Christopher Cohan Performing Arts Center (PAC).

“The Defining Her Future Conference is an event aimed to provide an opportunity for all students of Cal Poly, regardless of major, gender, and such, to connect with, speak and learn as leaders,” economics freshman and WIB member Gahna Mujoo said.

DHF 2018 will give audience members the opportunity to listen to breakout panels and network with industry professionals. The conference will feature keynote speakers, designed specifically to help students in the Cal Poly community to make strong relations with successful individuals in a variety of different industries.

“DHF will also include a panel to discuss the importance of allyship for marginalized communities, highlighting the importance of creating inclusive environments both in and out of the workplace,” WIB advisor and Orfalea College of Business director of development Alyssa Mae Graudins said. “This conference is about how to have a voice and how to feel empowered with the decisions you may make throughout college and as you move into your career path.”

The theme of this year’s conference is “Finding Your Why,” and will focus on passions that influence how one chooses to spend their time personally and professionally.

“The event will begin with a networking session featuring 17 companies and a keynote address from two renowned business leaders,” marketing senior and WIB VP of events Talia Hoffman said. “Attendees will then have the opportunity to choose from six breakout sessions and finally, attend a panel focused on allies to conclude the day.”

Though the title showcases a conference for women, the conference is not gender-exclusive. The event is open to all gender identities and industry professions. The event will also cater to approximately 130 interested local high schoolers. DHF is special because students have the opportunity to join as an underclassman, according to Mujoo.

“In the beginning of the year, as an incoming freshman, I knew nothing about this event or Women in Business as an organization. However, after becoming an active part of the planning that goes behind this conference, it has become so much more than just a conference to me,” Mujoo said. “Being a part of the Defining Her Future team helped shape a big part of my freshman year and has left me with memories that I know I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to see all our work put into play this Friday.”

Alongside Mujoo, Graudins is excited about the impact DHF will have on all attendees.

“We are focused on providing valuable learning experiences for all attendees regardless of where they are at in their career,” Graudins said. “I think the event will have a tremendous impact on the Cal Poly community.”

Companies in attendance will include Google, Goldman Sachs, Stryker, Oracle, Deloitte, KPMG and many more.

Registration closes Wednesday, April 18 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit here.