Delta Tau Delta on interim suspension

The Delta Tau Delta fraternity is on an interim suspension as of May 19. The suspension is meant to allow investigation into possible violations of university alcohol and drug policies that allegedly took place at a St. Patrick’s Day party in March, according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

“It’s unfortunate that this is happening, but we are very positive about it,” Delta Tau Delta President Sam Rastovich said. “We are fully cooperating with the university administration.”

The chapter’s national headquarters had already placed the fraternity on probation in order to conduct their own investigation when Cal Poly contacted them. While on interim suspension, Delta Tau Delta will be prohibited from hosting social events, but may continue holding chapter meetings.

“Student health and safety is a primary concern for Cal Poly, and the university takes these allegations seriously,” Lazier said in an email to Mustang News.

The Dean of Students’ Office is moving forward with the investigation and will attempt to resolve it as quickly as possible, according to Lazier.