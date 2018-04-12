Demi Lovato and Iggy Azalea to headline Mid-State Fair

The annual California Mid-State Fair, which will take place July 18-29 in Paso Robles, added global pop star Demi Lovato to this summer’s lineup to perform July 22. Multi-platinum rapper Iggy Azalea is set to open Lovato’s show in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

“The Demi Lovato concert is a nice addition, it may be a county fair but it’s nice for the community to get something that isn’t country,” agricultural sciences junior and Jr. Fairboard President Sophie Johnston said.

Lovato’s sixth studio album “Tell Me You Love Me” debuted at number one on iTunes in 37 countries and includes the triple-platinum hit “Sorry Not Sorry.” Following the album’s release in 2017, the artist premiered in the YouTube documentary “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated” and is currently promoting her music on a world tour.

Music lovers can expect concert tickets to sell quickly, after country star Luke Bryan made California Mid-State Fair history when his July 26 concert sold out in less than three hours.

“We’re thrilled about the sellout for Luke Bryan and Eric Church. This has never happened in the history of the fair, where two separate artists have sold out in the same year,” Chief Executive Officer of the California Mid-State Fair Michael Bradley said.

Ticket prices for Lovato’s concert range between $36 to $156 for “Front Pit” seating and will go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. on the Mid-State Fair’s website and over the phone by calling 1-800-909-FAIR. Fans can also secure tickets starting at 1 p.m. at the California Mid-State Fair box office located at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

Annually, the California Mid-State Fair runs for 12 days at the end of July. Resting on 40 acres of wine country, the fair has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Journey, Rod Stewart, Fergie and Justin Bieber.

Performances this year will take place from July 18 to July 29, by artists ranging from stand-up extravagant Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to rock star ZZ TOP, as well as country artists Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw & Faith Hill.