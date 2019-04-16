Despite rain delays, Campus Dining projects new Vista Grande dining complex will open in fall 2019

Cal Poly’s new Vista Grande dining complex is still under construction, leaving many wondering if it will still open by Fall 2019. The construction started nine months behind schedule in 2017 and pushed the original opening from Fall 2018 to Fall 2019.

Cal Poly Corporation Communications Specialist Aaron Lambert said the amount of rain received this year has negatively impacted the construction, but the entire project team is pushing forward and continuing to work through the challenges.

The project is nearing the installation of the roofing system, which will then allow the team to focus on the interior build-out.

The dining hall is replacing the old Vista Grande Cafe which closed in Summer 2016. The new facility will offer six new dining options and a lounge space with patio seating, fire pits and game tables.

Vista Grande will also contribute to Cal Poly’s goal of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold certification. The dining facility will join Warren J. Baker Center for Science and Mathematics (building 180), the Recreational Center (building 43), Poly Canyon Village apartments and a few more in LEED certification.

“Campus Dining’s priority is to deliver a world class dining center that meets or exceeds all applicable building codes and industry best construction standards without compromise,” Lambert said.

Once Vista Grande is complete, the University Union Neighborhood Project will begin, upgrading the Dining Complex (building 19), which houses The Avenue and 805 Kitchen.

According to ASI Chair of the University Union Advisory Board Danielle Diele, the first stage of the University Union Neighborhood Project will start in Summer 2019 with renovations to the outdoor plaza. Chumash Auditorium renovations are expected to begin in October 2019.

The Building 19 renovation is the only planned project within the University Union Neighborhood project that will be dependent on the completion of Vista Grande. According to Lambert, work on Building 19 will start following the completion of Vista Grande.

Vista Grande is still planning to open during Fall 2019. Everything will continue as normal if it is not open in time, according to Lambert.

The new market coming to yakʔitʸutʸu is expected to open in the fall of the 2019-2020 academic year as well.