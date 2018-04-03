Diabetes club provides community and resources for diabetics

Type 1 diabetes is a medical condition that requires attention 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Diabetics need to give themselves insulin through injections or an insulin pump, check their blood glucose levels multiple times a day, and keep track of the foods they eat.

Though managing diabetes away from home can be difficult, a club at Cal Poly offers a community for students managing diabetes on campus.

Nutrition junior Morgan Miller was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of seven and has managed her disease independently from a young age. However, the club has been able to assist her in situations she hasn’t expected.