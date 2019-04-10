Diversity initiatives explained: How campus climate has become a top Cal Poly priority

There is no question diversity has been a longstanding issue at Cal Poly — from a noose, Confederate flag and racial slurs found at the Crop Science House in 2008 to the blackface incident at a gangster-themed Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity party in 2018.

But in the past few years, university leaders have called diversity a top priority.

So, what exactly is being done? Here is a look:

Opportunity Grant

Beginning in Fall 2019, all out-of-state students will pay higher fees to go towards an opportunity fee to increase access for low-income and first-generation California students.

The Opportunity Grant will be phased in until 2022, with each incoming class of out-of-state students paying $2,010 extra per year, according to a Cal Poly news release.

The fee will cover all campus-based costs that otherwise would not be covered by financial aid programs and will be aimed toward students in the lowest income bracket first and later expand to more students.

It will also be used to provide advising and academic support to students who receive the grant. Grant recipients will be required to live on campus their first two years.

“We know that if we are going to diversify our student population, we have to pay attention to those students who do not have the kind of access that we would want them to have,” Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion Jozi De Leon said. “It is a barrier for some of our students that are coming from homes in which parents cannot afford to contribute as much for their education.”

Cal Poly is one the most expensive California State Universities (CSUs) for California students. It also has the highest student fees in the CSU system.

De Leon said the geographical location of Cal Poly and the demographics of the community may also be obstacles in recruiting more students of color.

Another issue with recruiting more minority students, De Leon said, is California’s Proposition 209 — which prohibits public institutions, like Cal Poly, from discriminating on the basis of ethnicity, race or sex.

Prior to Prop. 209, affirmative action allowed for public universities to take factors like race and ethnicity into the admissions process. The purpose of it was to provide equal access to higher education for groups who have been historically excluded, such as women and minorities.

Speakers, Surveys and Initiatives

Cal Poly recently unveiled its Cal Poly Experience (CPX) campaign, which encompasses listening sessions, a campus climate survey and an action plan.

The campaign is part of a partnership with Diversity Specialist Damon Williams and his Center for Strategic Diversity Leadership and Social Innovation team.

One of the main components of the 12-month plan is a campus-wide survey in April which is meant to gauge attitudes, perceptions and experiences on campus to then create an action plan.