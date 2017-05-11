do something.

The first and perhaps most harrowing option you have is actually getting on your feet and getting involved.

Hunter White is a history junior and Mustang News columnist. The views expressed in this column do not reflect the viewpoints and editorial coverage of Mustang News.

It happened. He won Florida. The sky fell. Woe was we. Oh, how hard I tweeted. With righteous indignity, I shared tales of pussy grabbing, fake news and fraudulent universities across every electronic feed my grubby little hands could find. With the conviction of a Russian ascetic, I checked each new and blasphemous campaign proclamation daily, declaring each as the final nail in the coffin for then-President Elect Trump’s Chuck E. Cheese fascism. I was wrong, oh so wrong.

To those of us lacking in snappy trucker hats who see not an America on its way to greatness again but instead a Kafkaesque nightmare so beyond the realms of reality satire may never recover, we must ask ourselves: What now? So far the answer has consistently seemed to be “keep whining,” with our #NotMyPresident and our snappy Facebook posts. However, I would like to offer an alternative tactic from a time before hashtags and glowing screens: citizenship. Gross, I know.

The first and perhaps most harrowing option you have is to actually get on your feet and get involved. Horrifying as it may be, volunteering for your local Democratic Party is the most direct way you can assist with the backbreaking and mind-numbing work of registering voters by either cold calling or door-knocking.

You may take offense at the Democratic Party, or the very concept that we should govern a nuclear-armed nation of 320 million people on a two-team system, but the fact of the matter is the other team has appointed a figurative petulant toddler who seems to know less about the functions of government than a literal petulant toddler who knows the words to “I’m just a bill.”

A far more righteous complaint is, of course, direct interaction with the public. By volunteering you risk running into one of the two sworn enemies of our cynical and overindulged age: either a bright-eyed and cheerful youth that dares to actually care, or a member of the rest of the general population who drowns in daytime television and Buzzfeed lists of the form “Only a True _______ Will Get These References.” If the thought of such people fills you with joy and optimism for the future, get on over to www.slocdp.org/volunteer.com and hit the streets doing the heavy lifting that the preservation of a brighter tomorrow necessitates.

If, like myself, the very idea of the unwashed masses sends you reeling back into the dark corners of the internet, you can still be of value to democracy and whatnot in the depths of your misanthropy. How? Donate. Go, open your wallet, make your own cup of coffee and donate to those who fight for what you admire. Whether that be the ACLU, Planned Parenthood or whichever other group or cause you deem worthy.

Finally, for the real go-getters, those of us who look in the mirror and see not a human being, but a HOPE poster (or at least decent cheekbones). Those of us who dream not of being in a movement, but being one: run for office. State and local elections are almost entirely ignored in our current global society despite their huge impact on the lives of average Americans, and it is easier than you think.

Organizations such as Emily’s List and Run for Something exist solely to support and encourage that perfect cocktail of egomania and compassion necessary to push the world ahead. Whatever action seems most appealing to you, for the love of God,

do something.