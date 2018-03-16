Downtown bars opening at 6 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day; SLOPD amping up fines and DUI patrols

Downtown San Luis Obispo and San Luis Obispo Police Department are getting ready for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Saturday, March 17. Per tradition, Downtown bars will open at 6:00 a.m. to ring in the green holiday.

Mother’s Tavern, Frog and Peach Pub, The Library, Bulls Tavern and McCarthy’s Irish Pub will not be enforcing cover charges on St. Patrick’s Day morning, but SLO Brew will charge $5.

Though all the bars are opening at 6:00 a.m., early arrival is recommended. Creeky Tiki open at 10 a.m. and will not enforce a cover charge.

Additionally, San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) will enforce double fines drunk in public arrests, DUI arrests, unruly gatherings, open containers and public urination. The safety enhancement zone will take place at midnight March 17 until 7 a.m. March 18.

Portable toilets will be provided at several locations Downtown, including on Chorro and Broad Street, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association Food and Beverage Services Committee.

SLOPD will also enforce a DUI campaign between 8:00 a.m. and 3 a.m. March 17, deploying extra officers to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment.