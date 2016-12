Dr. J and the Narcissists are a band comprised of alumni Jacob (J) Hinshaw, Paul Truong and Kevin Church along with architecture senior Abby Dorrell and mechanical engineering senior Daniel Ansorge.

Hinshaw, Truong and Church graduated this fall. This made Dr. J and the Narcissists’ performance at KCPR’s Open Mic Night earlier this month one of their lasts as a full band.