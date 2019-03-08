DROELOE, Open Mic and Laughing Through Lent: Here’s what’s happening in SLO this weekend

Thursday, March 7

Head to 7Sisters Brewing for for 8 rounds trivia with prizes at the end of the night. Must be 21 or older to attend.

7Sisters Brewing Company

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Free

Join KCPR for SLO Spotlight at the Performing Arts Center for a night dedicated to showcasing our talented local music & arts community!

Performing Arts Center

8 p.m.

Free

Friday, March 8

Come see Cal Poly students perform in William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Happening both Friday and Saturday night.

Spanos Theatre

8 p.m.

$12 Students & Staff, $20 General

Dutch future bass & electronic music group DROELOE will perform live at the Fremont Theater with KIDWASTE opening the show.

Fremont Theater

8 p.m.

$20

Columbia may be an Ivy league, but how will they stack up against our Cal Poly Mustangs out on the baseball field? Come find out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Robin Baggett Stadium

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Free with Cal Poly ID

Urban Movement will host Cal Poly’s first united organization dance showcase. From ballroom to breakdancing, more than 25 student dancers and groups will participate, and all proceeds will go to Coastal Performing Arts Foundation

7-9 p.m.

Chumash Auditorium

$5 in advance, $7 at the door

Have issues with dining on campus? Let them know at the open forum they will be hosting in the UU this Friday.

University Union 220

1 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

The City of Cayucos will be hosting its 9th annual sea glass festival rain or shine, featuring food, live music, and of course, sea glass art for sale.

Veterans Hall, Cayucos

Friday Mermaid Ball 6-10 p.m. $25

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday $7

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday $7

Laughing Through Lent

Distract yourself from whatever tasty treat you are giving up for lent, or just come down to enjoy some live comedy at the 7 Sisters Brewing Company. Must be 21 or older to attend.

7 Sisters Brewing Company

7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Free

Don’t go chasing waterfalls — paint them. Join artist Paula DeLay and health and safety expert Sarah Hawkins on a hike through Reservoir Canyon in an interactive art and nature course.

Reservoir Canyon Trailhead

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

$59 register online

Jewelry Design II

Register for this intermediate jewelry making class through Cal Poly Extended Education every Saturday through March. Some jewelry making experience is required.

Graphic Arts 026 -0123

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

$159

Stunt Dog Experience

Chris Perondi and his canine crew will be displaying their unique talents in a show filled with amazing tricks, high jumps, stunts, and performances from the dogs.

Clark Center for the Performing Arts

3 p.m.- 4 p.m.

$20-$30

Sunday, March 10

Cal Poly Wind Band Winter Concert “Time in Space” with Jessica Valeri

Performing Arts Center

3 p.m.

$9-$12

Anne Frank’s Stepsister Eva Schloss

Participate in a historic evening with the stepsister of Anne Frank, Eva Schloss, as she discusses leaning from the past, living in the present, and looking to the future.

Chumash Auditorium

7 p.m.

Free

Cal Poly Men’s Tennis versus University of Denver

Mustang Tennis Complex

12 p.m.

Free with Cal Poly ID

8:30 p.m.

Fremont Theater

Sold Out