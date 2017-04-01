Dune boarding in Montaña De Oro: Students hit the sand slopes

The creative minds of Cal Poly have a new sport called dune boarding. All you need is a ride to Montaña de Oro and a snowboard.

There are some similarities between snowboarding and dune boarding including strapping in, and riding stances. However, there are more differences than similarities. For one, there is no real carving on sand like you can in the snow because sharp turns are nearly impossible. You can also ride in your tennis shoes instead of snowboard boots.

There is a dune boarding club starting on campus spring quarter as popularity is rising fast. You don’t even need to purchase an overpriced lift ticket to go — it’s free.