Dwight from “The Office” and co-founder of SoulPancake to speak at Cal Poly about joy

SoulPancake co-founder and actor Rainn Wilson, known for his role as Dwight in “The Office,” and SoulPancake CEO Shabnam Mogharabi are coming to campus Feb. 13 to talk about becoming a force for joy.

“For the Love of Joy” is hosted by Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) and will include SoulPancake-inspired attractions, such as interactive games and conversations, in the University Union from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The speaking event will be held at Chumash Auditorium at 8 p.m.

SoulPancake is a media and entertainment company that highlights the power of human connection through online content. The company’s ethos can be explained five words: “We make stuff that matters.”

“[Wilson and Mogharabi] are just totally fired for joy,” industry experience and management junior and ASI Special Events Student Assistant Jody Maddigan said. “Just looking at campus climate and stuff like that, we were like, ‘We need some joy here.’ It’s going to be amazing.”

Wilson and Mogharabi often give speeches on the topic of joy, but “For the Love of Joy” is specifically curated for Cal Poly students, according to business administration freshman and ASI Special Events Student Assistant Eve Sumpster.

The events will have free admission for all Cal Poly students with valid PolyCards, no ticket necessary. Space is limited and doors open at 7 p.m.

