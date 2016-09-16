Echosmith to headline Welcome Back concert

Indie pop band Echosmith, famous for their hit song “Cool Kids,” will be headlining the annual Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Welcome Back concert on Saturday, Sept. 24. The band, formed in 2009, is comprised of four siblings from Chino, Calif.

Pop-rap artist Dev, known for hits like “Bass Down Low” and “In the Dark,” will be opening for Echosmith at the Cal Poly Sports Complex to kick off the 2016-17 academic year. Dev rose to fame in 2010 when Far East Movement sampled Dev’s single “Booty Bounce” in their hit “Like a G6.”

The concert is open to all students and doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are currently being sold on Cal Poly’s ticket website for $10.

For more information, visit the ASI event page.