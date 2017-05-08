Eight upcoming festivals to check out

While pictures of Coachella Music and Arts Festival flooded Instagram feeds, the Electric Daisy Carnival line-up was released and tickets to Outside Lands were sold, several other smaller festivals were preparing for a summer of music.
If these big-name festivals are too crowded and expensive, there are plenty of others happening this summer and fall. They’re intimate, unique and cheaper than the mainstream must-go festivals. There’s one for just about any music lover.
- Lightning in a Bottle
- Less than an hour away from San Luis Obispo, this electronic arts and music festival has gained popularity in recent years. Riding the new wave of transformative festivals, Lightning in a Bottle is a place to discover new ways of life, ideas and mindsets while jamming out to headliners like Bassnectar, Kaytranada and TroiBoi.
- Woogie Weekend
- Inspired by the Woogie Stage at Lightning in a Bottle, Woogie Weekend welcomes house and techno lovers to a camp-out just for them. Claptone, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Damian Lazarus are making appearances at this year’s festival.
- DirtyBird Campout
- The renowned house label Dirtybird, started by DJ Claude Von Stroke, began with Dirtybird BBQ’s in San Francisco, mixing delicious food with bumping house and techno vibes. The festival is equipped with team games, cabins, tents, and of course lots of barbecuing to accommodate the passionate and growing fan base. The lineup includes the Dirtybird crew along with friends like Green Velvet and Maximono from 2016.
- Northern Lights Festival
- The Northern Lights Festival can be found deep in the redwoods, surrounded by art, open-minded people and music. Four different stages will hold names such as G Jones, Justin Jay and Cherub.
- KAABOO
- KAABOO brings its attendees not only music, but comedy, fine cuisine and other indulgences. While they don’t consider themselves a festival, KAABOO aims to bring ticket-holders a comfortable and unique experience, all while getting to hear the likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ice Cube and Milky Chance.
- FYF Fest
- Held in the heart of Los Angeles, the FYF Fest has brought a variety of great music in one event to Southern California since 2004. From Cherry Glazerr to Frank Ocean to Nine Inch Nails to Mura Masa, FYF Fest has an array of great acts to experience during the three-day extravaganza.
- The Untz Festival
- Bassheads can find their home at the Untz Festival, with four stages and a self-growth and community healing temple as well. Get down to some soul-shaking wubs and wobbles with Space Jesus, Yheti and The Librarian.
- California Roots Music and Arts Festival
- In addition to music, this coastal festival hosts yoga sessions, live and displayed art and a plethora of green initiatives with information booths to spread environmental awareness. With a solid reggae lineup, festival-goers can expect to see The Dirty Heads, Iration and Collie Buddz.