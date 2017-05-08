Eight upcoming festivals to check out

They're intimate, unique and cheaper than the mainstream must-go festivals and there's one for just about any music lover.

While pictures of Coachella Music and Arts Festival flooded Instagram feeds, the Electric Daisy Carnival line-up was released and tickets to Outside Lands were sold, several other smaller festivals were preparing for a summer of music.

If these big-name festivals are too crowded and expensive, there are plenty of others happening this summer and fall. They’re intimate, unique and cheaper than the mainstream must-go festivals. There’s one for just about any music lover.