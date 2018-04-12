Engelhardt leads men’s golf to sixth place in Geirberger Invitational

After a two-day, 54-hole tournament, the Cal Poly Mustangs finished sixth out of 12 teams in the Geirberger Invitational at the PGA West Nicklaus Tournament Course.

The teams played the course twice Monday and once Tuesday for a collective par of 216. Monday, senior Nick Engelhardt scored 75 and 71 before finishing Tuesday with 68. Engelhardt collectively finished two under par at 214, placing sixth in the tournament.

Two other Mustangs placed in the top 30. Freshman Tanner Podres tied for 22nd and senior Jimmy Castles tied for 26th.

Cal Poly’s four-man team scored a 290 stroke total on the final round, slipping one spot into sixth place.

Going into the final round of the tournament, Santa Clara had a six-stroke lead under Brigham Young. Brigham Young’s four-man team shot six under par for a collective score of 282, tying Santa Clara for first place.

Cal Poly men’s golf returns to action Friday through Sunday for The Aggie, hosted by UC Davis at the El Macero Country Club in Davis, California.