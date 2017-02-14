Entrepreneurship minor comes to Cal Poly

Come Spring 2017, Cal Poly students across all majors will be able to minor in entrepreneurship.

Orfalea College of Business’ 24-unit minor provides the foundation for learning to grow a business with classes such as Introduction to Entrepreneurship (BUS 310), Introduction to Design Thinking (ENGR 234) and Business Basics for Entrepreneurs (BUS 210).

“The classes will teach you to be a leader,” Charmaine Farber, creative director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), said.

Students graduating with the entrepreneurship minor will gain valuable skills regardless of whether they choose to pursue a start-up business after college.

“They will have negotiation and design skills, creative ways to attack problems and skills in presenting and pitching business ideas,” entrepreneurship minor coordinator Jonathan York said.



The first group admitted into the test phase of the minor is a group of students who will start the program in Spring 2017. However, more spaces will open up in the fall when the program is officially scheduled to launch, according to York.

“It’s almost like a pilot project,” York said. “We will see how many students enrolled and where the demand is.”

Students with credit in Introduction to Entrepreneurship (BUS 310) and involvement in the CIE have preference in the selection process, but are not guaranteed a spot.

By learning more about how to sell an idea, students can take the knowledge they learn in these classes and move them to the CIE’s Hatchery, a room in Cotchett Education Building (building 2) on campus that serves as a space for students to brainstorm the logistics of beginning a start-up company.

From the Hatchery, the SLO HotHouse would provide the next level for student entrepreneurs who want to develop their business even more.

Examples of start-ups that participate in the HotHouse include Current Solutions, a platform that gives victims of sexual assault the opportunity to share their story, and BoltAbout, a business that allows students to rent bikes at a monthly cost.

“It’s about working together to see an idea and carry it through to execution, what would an employer not like about that?” Farber said.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the minor would be available Fall 2017. It has been corrected to say Spring 2017.