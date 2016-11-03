Everything you need to know about the election

Graphics by Gurpreet Bhoot

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming election. From Props to Presidential candidates, find your information below.

The Props

Here are the California Props that you need to know when voting. From legalizing marijuana to prohibiting plastic or paper bags, Mustang News has broken down the Props you need to know. Click here for more information specifically on Prop 64, the proposition concerning legalizing recreational marijuana use in California.

The Presidential candidates

You already know about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump representing the Democrats and Republicans, respectively. Learn more about green party candidate Jill Stein and libertarian Gary Johnson. Find out what each candidate’s stance is on topics that may affect you.

The mayoral candidates

Your voice counts more than just in the national election. Incumbent San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx and local activist, artist and educator Heidi Harmon are competing for the mayoral seat. See what each candidates’ views are on issues that affect Cal Poly students. Click here for more info on the candidates. Learn more about how much your student vote really affects this year’s local election here.

The San Luis Obispo city council candidates

City council members have arguably more power to directly shape the lives of residents than a governor or president. See what each of the candidates has to say on issues that affect San Luis Obispo and the Cal Poly community. Click here for our columnist, Brendan Abrams’, take on the candidates

Make sure to check back on mustangnews.net for our live broadcast coverage of this years’ election as well up-to-date results and information on election night, Nov. 8. We’ll see you then.