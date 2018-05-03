Facebook faces criticism for privacy settings

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg has recently made global headlines regarding the website’s privacy settings.

Journalism and cybersecurity professor Kim Bisheff shares how Facebook accesses users’ information, and if any of it can be prevented.

To see what information Facebook has on you, go to your settings, click on ‘ads’, and click on ‘categories.’

Journalism senior Monique Geisen explains two new privacy settings that will be available on the site soon, including an option to opt out of the website’s facial recognition software.

Though deleting Facebook may seem like the next logical step, Bisheff said it may be best to let go of the notion that we have any privacy left.