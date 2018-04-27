Fake News Panel including Milo Yiannopoulos met with little protest

Thursday night’s Fake News Panel, hosted by Cal Poly College Republicans and Cal Poly’s Turning Point USA chapter, had relatively few protesters and extensive security precautions by the university. The panel, which featured controversial right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and YouTube personalities Austen Fletcher, known online as Fleccas, and Carl Benjamin, known as Sargon of Akkad, drew about 25 protesters as opposed to the 50 to 60 protesters at Yiannopoulos’ last appearance on campus in February 2017.

Increased security

Yiannopoulos’ visit to Cal Poly last year during his “Dangerous Faggot” college tour incited student protests and a security force of roughly 100 police officers. Anticipating safety concerns this year, the University Policy Department (UPD) increased their security efforts as compared to last year. This included bringing in police officers from other California State Universities (CSU) and establishing a SWAT team presence. All of Mustang Way in front of Robert A. Mott Athletics Center, where the event was located, was blocked off.

University spokesperson Matt Lazier said the university did not have an exact count of how many officers were brought in for the panel, but will release the numbers April 27. Before the event, UPD Chief George Hughes estimated the amount spent on security this year would be similar to the $55,000 to $60,000 spent in 2017.

Since Yiannopoulos visited Cal Poly

Yiannopoulos resigned his position as an editor for far-right news source Breitbart News Network in February 2017 after he made comments that seemed to condone statutory rape and sexual relationships between boys and men.

“We get hung up on this kind of child abuse stuff,” Yiannopoulos said in a interview at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference.

That same month, Simon & Schuster pulled Yiannopoulous’ $250,000 book deal. The book was supposed to be Yiannopoulos’ autobiography, titled “Dangerous.”

Simon & Schuster editors also left harsh edits on the manuscript of “Dangerous,” which were leaked on Twitter. Comments like “Delete irrelevant and superfluous ethnic joke,” and “Unclear, unfunny, delete,” were scattered throughout the full document.

At a New York City bar Yiannopoulos visited April 23, people chanted, “Nazi scum get out,” until he left.

According to the Guardian, Yiannopoulos was permanently banned from Twitter in July 2016 for instigating abuse of Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones.

Support for Yiannopoulos

Civil engineering freshman Evan McCollough attended the panel and said he supports many of Yiannopoulos’ views.

“He’s a Trump supporter, I’m a big Trump supporter. Some of the stuff he says is definitely risqué but my opinion [is] it’s free speech,” McCollough said. “It’s sort of sad honestly that we have to spend this money to protect our First Amendment rights. I appreciate the university coming together, helping us out, protecting us, it means a lot.”

Protesting the event

English senior James Copp held a “Fuck White Supremacy” sign opposite of security and the event attendees. Copp said he rejects Yiannopoulos’ views and questioned the university’s decision for a large police presence.

“I adamantly disagree with all the things Milo stands for ideologically. You see all these people on the secured side of the fence with their police battalion from all the CSUs and then you see maybe 100 people here who are opposed to this,” Copp said. “You begin to wonder, one — who the fucking cops serve, and two — who does the CSU really care about? I’m not even just talking about Cal Poly because the CSU has to care about this enough if they’re going to throw cops at us from all over California.”

Copp was one of a handful of people who brought signs to protest the event. Psychology senior Bria Brickman sat next to the barrier with a sign that read “Free Speech ≠ Hate Speech.” Brickman said she was was disappointed with the protest turnout.

“I’m sad there’s not as many protesters this year. I do know there was something sent out that police were tipped off about the possibility of people protesting and I think a lot of people are not out here because of fear,” Brickman said. “It’s really unfortunate that administration used that against students who are trying to use their right to protest, yet the administration says we need to save the right of free speech.”

Cuesta College student Cameron Riddle attended the Fake News Panel and said he believes people should hear Yiannopoulos out, even those who disagree with him.

“I don’t necessarily agree with everything he has to say,” Riddle said. “I’m definitely not a fan of what Milo has to say about Islam and Muslims, but maybe we can just have an atmosphere that even if you’re in there and you disagree, you can just be in there and listen.”

There were other events offered at the same time as the panel Thursday, giving students options to attend other events. The university hosted Concert in the Canyon in Poly Canyon Village, featuring folk-rock band Moonshiner Collective. Multicultural clubs held a “Kick Back” on Centennial Green. The “Kick Back” consisted of a potluck and movie, while Concert in the Canyon had performers, free food and arts and crafts.

NAACP and anti-fascist group visit

A small group of members from San Luis Obispo’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) played instruments across from the Fake News Panel starting at 6 p.m. and held signs that advocated for peace, including one which read, “LOVE IS INVINCIBLE.” Dominica Garcia, a member of NAACP and San Luis Obispo community member, said Cal Poly’s environment needs to improve.

“This environment that we are living in, the hatred that seems to be pervasive all over, it’s not going away and it seems to be especially condoned and tolerated on this campus,” Garcia said. “We are here to spread a message of love, peace and tolerance, unlike the person who is speaking at this forum.”

Arriving after all the Fake News Panel attendees entered Mott Athletics Center, a group of protesters began to hang signs along the barrier fence. The protesters wore masks over their faces and carried black and red flags, which they stated represented anarchism and communism.

Vern, an individual who preferred not to share their full name, was among the masked protesters. They said the group was protesting not just Yiannopoulos’ visit, but racism on Cal Poly’s campus.

“We’re here right now not just because Milo is here, but everything else going on with all this blackface, with the Armstrong administration allowing this racist flag to fly,” Vern said. “He says he wants a community and a cohesive unity, but he brings people that are here specifically to disunify and tear the community apart. So just as much fuck Armstrong as fuck Milo.”