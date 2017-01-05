Fall quarter crime report: Alcohol and drug use reason for most reports and arrests

Here’s a quick look at the incidents that the University Police Department (UPD) responded to in fall quarter. Reports include incidents both on and off campus.

Overall, the top reported incidents UPD responded to were calls for medical aid related to drug or alcohol use.

There were 50 total arrests made this quarter. Thirty-four percent of the quarter’s total arrests were due to minors in possession of alcohol.

There were 90 calls related to a suspicious person or vehicle made, but only one of these calls led to an arrest. Other incidents responded to by police included fire, skateboarding on campus and attempted suicide.

