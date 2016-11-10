Fire hydrant bursts near Dexter Lawn

At about 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 a call was made into the University Police Department (UPD) to report a fire hydrant bursting.

The incident occurred near Dexter Lawn when the Central Coaster food truck backed into the hydrant, causing the burst.

Almost immediately after the incident, UPD and facility services responded. They were able to stop the flow of water within 10 minutes.

“Facility services did a great job of getting to the scene before it got too out of control,” UPD On-Call Dispatcher Dennis Johnson said. “No one was harmed, and the water was stopped within a reasonable time.”

After the situation was handled, the area was blocked off due to minimal flooding. The accident happened during a passing period, making the surrounding areas more crowded than usual with students.